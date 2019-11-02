Second of 2 Wichita men sentenced for bystander's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The second of two Wichita men charged in the death of an innocent bystander during a shootout has been sentenced to prison.

District Attorney Marc Bennet said Friday that 24-year-old KeAndre Summers was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

In June 2017, Erick Vazquez of Wichita was found dead from three gunshot wounds in his bullet-riddled pickup in Wichita.

Prosecutors say before the shooting, 20-year old Jeremy Levy and KeAndre Summers began shooting at each other in a strip mall parking lot. Vazquez was waiting nearby in the truck while his friend was buying cigarettes.

Levy was sentenced to life in prison in August 2018 after he was found guilty of first-degree felony murder.