Seattle man who headed drug gang sentenced to 12½ years

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Seattle man who helped lead a violent, drug-trafficking street gang has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison.

Michael Scott Morgan was arrested in 2018 as part of a law-enforcement bust of the East Union Hustlers, a subset of the Black Gangster Disciples, and he pleaded guilty to gun and drug conspiracy charges in June. Authorities say the group sold large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs, and laundered much of the money through casinos. The 43-year-old Morgan deposited $750,000 at area casinos between January 2017 and January 2018.

Records show he also had six guns in his home when he was arrested, including a loaded AK-47-style assault pistol and PS-90 personal defense weapon that fires armor-piercing bullets.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said the arsenal showed "he needs to be off the streets for a significant period of time."