San Francisco officer, suspect struck by unmarked police car

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and a suspected burglar were injured when they were struck by an unmarked police car that then crashed into a bus stop on a busy San Francisco street.

KPIX-TV reports the crash happened Saturday evening in the Japantown area where police called for backup while chasing two people suspected of breaking into cars.

Officials say an officer driving an unmarked vehicle responded and hit one of the suspects and an officer. Police say the suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the officer was treated for less serious injuries.

The other burglary suspect was arrested. Nobody at the bus stop was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.