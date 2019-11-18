SUV stolen with 2 young children inside; kids found safe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two young children who were inside an SUV that was stolen from a Philadelphia restaurant have been found safe and were reunited with their mother.

The SUV was stolen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle containing the 6-year-old boy and his 9-month-old brother was then found a short time later less than two blocks away.

Authorities say two women put a note on the SUV because it was blocking their driveway, unaware that the children were sleeping in the back. The women soon learned police were looking for the vehicle and they notified authorities.

Authorities say the children appeared to be unharmed but were being evaluated by doctors as a precaution.

The person who stole the SUV remained at large Monday.