SC police: 10-year-old girl shot to death by 11-year-old boy

HANAHAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say an 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 10-year-old girl inside a home near Charleston.

News outlets report it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. A police incident report says officers received a 911 call about a possible shooting and dispatchers heard "sounds of a disturbance" in the background. Responding officers found Cabriya Lucas dead from a gunshot wound.

The report says child endangerment is among the charges being investigated. The juveniles' relationship wasn't disclosed.

Berkeley County Schools Spokesman Brian Troutman said the community is "deeply saddened" and is offering support to students and staff at Cabriya's school.

The State Law Enforcement Division and local agencies are investigating.