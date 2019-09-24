Rwandan opposition leader says murder politically motivated

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A leading Rwandan opposition leader says the deadly attack on her party's national coordinator was politically motivated.

Victoire Ingabire on Tuesday said Syridio Dusabumuremyi was attacked at his office Monday night by two men.

Ingabire tells The Associated Press that several deaths and disappearances of her FDU-Inkingi party members remain unresolved and she urges the government of President Paul Kagame to protect all Rwandans.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau says it has launched investigations into the murder and arrested two suspects.

Ingabire says the attacks are meant to silence members of FDU-Inkingi, an unregistered coalition of opposition parties.

Rwanda's president has faced criticism for what human rights groups say are widespread abuses, a muzzling of independent media and suppression of political opposition. Kagame denies the accusations.