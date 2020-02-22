Ruling: No budget conflict in Louisiana city's Mayor's Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal court has ruled that officials in a Louisiana city do not have a conflict of interest involving fines and fees collected by a city court.

A 2017 lawsuit claimed the “Mayor's Court” in Gretna collects fines and fees that go into the city's general fund. The suit claimed that's an incentive for police to make arrests for minor crimes, and for the prosecution of those arrested.

But the federal court ruling, dated Thursday, said the system is structured so that the court officials would not be tempted to prosecute or convict for financial reasons. For instance, the ruling noted that the magistrates who rule in the Mayor's Court are not compensated based on the number of convictions, and their salaries are set by the City Council, thus the mayor cannot use a salary change to pressure magistrates into making convictions.

“The funds generated by the Mayor’s Court are not insignificant, but when considered in conjunction with the degree of separation between the Mayor and the Magistrates that actually adjudicate cases before the Mayor’s Court, the court cannot find that the Magistrates face a possible temptation to forget the burden of proof and convict the defendants before them," U.S. Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld wrote.

An attorney for The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center, which filed the suit, declined comment pending a full review of the ruling.

Part of the lawsuit remains alive — a challenge to a "Deferred Prosecution Program" that leads to dropping of charges after a probation period — and the payment of a fee. The suit says poor people are denied due process and equal protection rights because they cannot afford to take part in the program