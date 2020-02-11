Rigby man sentenced to 20 years in sexual abuse case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he sexually abused two girls, threatened them with violence and attempted to intimidate their mother.

District Judge Stevan Thompson handed down the sentence against 40-year-old James Gordon Davis of Rigby on Monday. Thompson said Davis would be eligible for parole after serving three years, however.

The Post Register reports Davis was arrested in July 2018 and charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. Prosecutors later filed additional intimidation charges after they said jail recordings showed he called the victims' mother from jail and told her to flee the county with the children and to convince the children to “clam up.”

Prosecutors later dropped the lewd conduct and other charges in exchange for Davis' guilty plea to battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and intimidating a witness. Davis will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.