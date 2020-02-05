Rhode Island acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island acupuncturist has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

The alleged assault by Luguang Luo took place at the Center for Natural Healing in Pawtucket between October and December, Sgt. Christopher LeFort said in a release Tuesday.

Luo, 64, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, was held without bail at an initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

He did not enter a plea and no defense attorney was listed in online court records. He's due back in court Feb. 20 for a bail hearing.

Police are still investigating and say there be be more victims. They have asked anyone with information to contact them.