Report details 70 years of sexual abuse by Colorado clergy

DENVER (AP) — A report released by Colorado's attorney general found more than 160 children were sexually abused by 43 Roman Catholic priests in the state over 70 years.

Colorado Public Radio reports that the findings show the state's three Catholic dioceses spent decades attempting to cover up the abuse.

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the report Wednesday. The months-long investigation was led by Bob Troyer, a former U.S. attorney for Colorado.

Most victims were abused in the 1960s and 1970s, and the most recent abuse cases date from 1998.

But the report the church continues to receive allegations of abuse by clergy dating back decades.

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila says he will do everything to ensure the widespread abuse doesn't happen again.

