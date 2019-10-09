Report: 2 Florida firefighters stabbed, suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say two Jacksonville firefighters were stabbed and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators tell news outlets the firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday night. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

Officers arrested a suspect, but no details have been provided about what led to the stabbing. The names of the firefighters or the suspect have not been released.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department union president Randy Wyse tells First Coast News the firefighters were stabbed around 10 p.m. Tuesday near UF Health Jacksonville.