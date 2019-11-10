Protesters in Hong Kong vandalize subway station

People attend a vigil for student Chow Tsz-Lok in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Chow Tsz-Lok, the Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

HONG KONG (AP) — Authorities in Hong Kong have closed a subway station after protesters broke windows and damaged ticket machines.

The vandalism in Sha Tin on Sunday follow the previous day's announcement of the arrest of six pro-democracy lawmakers.

Police with helmets and riot shields stood guard outside the closed Sha Tin station inside a shopping mall as shoppers walked past. There was no indication of injuries or arrests.

The semi-autonomous territory is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed China extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.