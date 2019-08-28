Prosecutors want boy, 15, tried as adult in double-killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old Indianapolis boy as an adult in last week's fatal shootings of two teenage siblings.

The boy appeared in juvenile court Tuesday after Marion County prosecutors filed a delinquency petition charging him with two counts of murder and firearm charges.

Prosecutors asked during Tuesday's hearing that the juvenile court waive its jurisdiction to allow the boy to be tried as an adult in the Aug. 23 killings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson.

A hearing to determine whether the teen will be waived into adult court is scheduled for Sept. 24.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the teen will remain in a juvenile detention center until that hearing.

The boy was arrested Monday in connection with the killings.