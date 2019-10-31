Prosecutors seek death penalty in E. Idaho cold-case killing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a young Idaho Falls woman more than two decades ago.

The Post Register reports in a story on Thursday that the Bonneville County prosecutor's office filed the notice in the case against 54-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps.

Dripps is charged with first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. Police say she was raped and stabbed to death in her apartment.

Police said Dripps lived across the street from Dodge at the time of her death and knew her as an acquaintance.

Police used an online DNA database to identify Dripps as a possible suspect. Police say testing showed a cigarette butt discarded by Dripps matched DNA at the crime scene.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com