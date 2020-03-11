Prosecutors: Woman fatally stabbed man, then called cops

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — A woman fatally stabbed a man during a dispute at a southern New Jersey apartment and then called 911 to report the slaying, authorities said.

Yushika Taplin, 31, of Camden, went to the apartment in Lindenwold on Monday afternoon to retrieve some of her belongings, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's office. When she couldn't find some items, she and Daycorey Singleton, 46. began arguing in the apartment.

The verbal dispute soon turned physical and Singleton was stabbed, authorities said. Taplin then called Lindenwold police around 5:30 p..m. and told them she had killed someone.

Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said if or how he and Taplin knew each other before the confrontation.

Taplin remained jailed Wednesday pending a detention hearing. It wasn't known if she's retained an attorney.