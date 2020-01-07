Prosecutors: Ex-Marine lied to bypass Trump checkpoint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps for sex offenses was arrested Sunday after he lied to get past presidential checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport an hour before President Donald Trump was set to depart, federal officials said.

Brand Mark Magnan, 37, of Naples, passed two checkpoints typically manned by U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies, according to a complaint filed in federal court. Magnan and a passenger were in a maroon Honda Pilot.

Magnan identified himself as a member of the Marine Corps helicopter squadron, and presented a credential with Marine Corps seals, the document said.

Authorities said Magnan gained access to Atlantic Aviation, where a deputy asked to see his credentials. He recognized that Magnan wasn't wearing a Marine uniform, which is typical attire for presidential travel, court records said.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the deputy contacted someone in the squadron, who said Magnan's credentials were fake. Magnan then told deputies he was a retired member of the squadron. A search in the FBI crime database then found that Magnan was dishonorably discharged after being court martialed for “serious offenses,” the newspaper reported.

Magnan was charged with false presentation of an officer or employee of the United States and faces up to three years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

He bonded out of jail on Monday.

Court records show that Magnan held parties at an off-base residence and provided alcohol to underage people. During the court martial, three lance corporals testified that after falling asleep at Magnan's house or a hotel room, the woke up to either find their pants had been removed or Magnan was sexually assaulting them. His convictions included abusive sexual conduct, wrongful sexual contact, forcible sodomy and assault.

He is registered as a sex offender.

A lawyer for Magnan wasn't listed on court documents.