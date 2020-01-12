Prosecutor wants federal death penalty in lawyer's slaying

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney.

Pharmacy student Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, is accused of killing attorney Randy Gori and holding two children captive at Gori’s home in Edwardsville.

Gibbons said it's among three cases where he wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed, according to an interview with KTVI-TV. The suspects are all accused of crossing state lines before the homicides which could prompt the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute.

“We want to see whether or not we can bring the resources of the federal government here to our community to right these wrongs to make sure to bring the most severe justice,” Gibbons said.

Police believe Banowetz, who enrolled in the fall at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, acted alone. Investigators haven't commented on a motive, but the crime also included the theft of a Rolls-Royce SUV, cash and cellphones.

Banowetz's pretrial hearing is Jan. 24.

His family released a statement to KMOV-TV through a St. Louis law firm saying they've been estranged from him and were shocked to hear the news. They offered prayers to Gori's family and the community “impacted by this harm and destruction.”