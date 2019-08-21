Prominent Palestinian family says son arrested in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — The family of a prominent Palestinian politician says Egyptian security forces arrested their son last month.

The family of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, says in a statement Wednesday their son, Rami Shaath, a dual Palestinian-Egyptian national, was arrested July 5 at his Cairo home.

The statement says the 48-year-old Shaath appeared before prosecutors after being held for 36 hours. He was accused of having ties to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The family says their son was added to a case that includes a former lawmaker and key secular activists who were arrested in June and accused of collaborating with wanted Brotherhood members in Turkey on plotting violence and riots.

The statement said Shaath helped establish Egypt's branch of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as BDS.