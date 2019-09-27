Private prison company to house non-US citizens in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — A private prison company in northern Michigan says it can begin Tuesday to house non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal crimes.

GEO Group Inc. in May won the 10-year contract to house up to 1,800 adult inmates at its North Lake Correction Facility in Baldwin.

The inmates typically have 90 months or less to serve for nonviolent drug offenses or re-entry to the country after deportation. They all face deportation after completing their sentences.

The Detroit News reports that the Florida-based company expects to generate roughly $37 million annually in incremental revenues.

Baldwin village president Jim Truxton, who supports the project, says the prison will bring $1.5 million in tax revenue and jobs to the county.

The prison hired 234 people expected to earn between $35,000 and $76,000.

