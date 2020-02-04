Portales woman gets 18-year prison term in a kidnapping case

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — A Portales woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Esperanza Tarango was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of the three felony charges by a Roosevelt County jury on Dec. 11.

County sheriff’s deputies were called to Roosevelt General Hospital in October 2018 where Albert Pino was being treated for injuries to his face and chest plus burns on his back.

Pino told deputies he was taken in a vehicle by two men and a woman to a location in the country.

They bound Pino’s wrists and beat him with a hatchet type instrument and burned him on his back with an unknown implement and also shot him in the chest with a BB or pellet gun.

Pino was then taken back to his home, where he ran to Allsups to call 911.