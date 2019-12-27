Police: victim in Westerly shooting improving in hospital

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was critically injured in a shooting at a Rhode Island apartment complex that left two dead and one other person wounded is steadily improving at a Connecticut hospital.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun that Robin Moss could make a full recovery after emergency responders feared she might not survive at all.

He told the paper that the 38-year-old Cranston resident's breathing tube was removed on Christmas and she was able to breathe on her own for the first time since being admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Moss sustained three gunshot wounds during a Dec. 19 shooting at Babcock Village, a Westerly complex where she works as an assistant manager.

Joseph Giachello, a 66-year-old resident of the complex, also killed Julie Cardinal, an office manager, and wounded Donna Thornley, a resident, before turning the gun on himself.

A “celebration of life” is planned for Cardina l on Friday at the Westerly Yacht Club.