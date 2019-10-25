Police seek man charged in death of woman at NC motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found dead at a North Carolina motel.

Fayetteville police tell reporters that 46-year-old Phillip Jerome Little is considered armed and dangerous. A police statement says 26-year-old Meoshia Corbett was found dead Wednesday at a Travel Inn. Her cause of death is pending.

Motel owner Mike Naik tells WRAL-TV that Little and Corbett were in an off-again, on-again relationship and lived at the motel. Naik says Little left a note confessing to the slaying.

Waymon Gainey manages the nearby Big Mike's Car Wash. He tells WTVD-TV he called police after a former employee dropped off a note instructing him to call a phone number and tell the recipient "that I killed his daughter at the Travel Inn."