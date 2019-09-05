Police seek Georgia man accused of raping wife at knifepoint

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of raping his estranged wife at knifepoint and then ramming her car with his own as she tried to escape.

News outlets report Gwinnett County police say 40-year-old Eugenio German needs to be arrested as quickly as possible as there's a chance he's trying find the woman to "commit more violence upon her."

A police statement says officers responded Sunday to a report that German had choked, raped and chased the fleeing woman. It says officers spoke to German in Lilburn and then spoke to the victim in Duluth.

It says officers were later unable to find German, who police say is separated from his wife of less than a year. He's being sought on charges including rape and false imprisonment.