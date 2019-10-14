Police say Millcreek man assaulted child, shot at neighbor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man is in custody after authorities say he assaulted a child riding a bicycle and opened fire on parent in his suburban Salt Lake neighborhood.

The Deseret News reports the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Millcreek when the suspect confronted children riding their bikes.

Unified police spokesman Kevin Mallory says a confrontation arose between the children and the man but did not have details on the alleged assault.

Mallory says another man, believed to be a parent of one of the kids, stepped in.

That's when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the parent before barricading himself inside his home.

Police say there were no injuries.

A SWAT team spent several hours negotiating with the suspect and were able to arrest him without incident.

His identity has not been released.

