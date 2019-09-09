Police responding to car crash find victim had been shot

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut responding to a three-vehicle crash say the occupant of one vehicle had been fatally shot.

Bridgeport police say they responded to reports of a crash on Route 8 south at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

They say one person involved was dead of a gunshot wound while another person at the scene went into cardiac arrest.

Police say the victim was possibly hit with gunfire on Gem Avenue.

No additional details were immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police responded to a second shooting in the city a short time later. The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. It's not clear if the shootings are connected.