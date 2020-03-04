Police release autopsy results in Cambridge homicide

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are continuing to ask for the public's health as it investigates the shooting death of a man at his Cambridge home.

An autopsy determined that Michael Haines, 39, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said Wednesday. The manner of death was a homicide, they said.

His body was found around 3 a.m Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston.