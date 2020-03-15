Police make arrest in homicide near Vermont ski resort

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont said Sunday they've made an arrest in an apparent homicide case near a ski resort.

The Vermont State Police on Sunday said they arrested Averil Beliveau, 30, on suspicion of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Cameron Faling, 45. Beliveau and Faling were residents of an apartment at the base village of Bolton Valley in Bolton, police said.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of Faling's death was wounds to the neck, police said. An investigation found Beliveau killed Faling on Thursday night, they said.

Police said Beliveau was ordered jailed without bail and is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning. It was unclear on Sunday if she had hired an attorney.