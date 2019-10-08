https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigating-death-of-child-was-at-14500321.php
Police investigating death of child, was at Manchester motel
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a child who was at a Manchester motel.
Police said they responded to the Econo Lodge at about 6 p.m. Monday for a medical emergency involving the child.
The child was brought to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
The Manchester Police Department and Hillsborough County Attorney's office are working to determine the cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday.
View Comments