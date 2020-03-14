Police investigate apparent homicide near Vermont ski resort

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — State police in Vermont said Saturday they're investigating an apparent homicide involving a man in Bolton.

The victim was found by troopers responding to a disturbance call on Saturday, WCAX-TV reported. Investigators were still trying to figure out the day and time of the man's death, and police have not released the man's identity.

The troopers found the man in a studio apartment unit inside the Bolton Valley Resort base village in Bolton. The resort said it didn't expect the police investigation would impact its operations, and it remained open to the public.