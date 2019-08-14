Police increase patrols near scene of Maine double homicide

CASTLE HILL, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say they've increased patrols near where detectives are investigating the fatal shootings of two men in a pickup truck.

Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis in the truck early Tuesday in the northern Maine town of Castle Hill. They say the perpetrator of the crime remains at large.

State police say patrols have been increased on Wednesday in the areas of Castle Hill and Mapleton while detectives continue to gather evidence. They say autopsies are also taking place at the State Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

Residents in the area are being urged to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.