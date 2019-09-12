Police in 2 states search for man after car crash, lockdown

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire and Vermont are looking for a man with multiple arrest warrants who they say crashed his car and fled, prompting a lockdown of local businesses.

Police said Thursday they are searching for 28-year-old Zachariah McAllister, of Westminster, Vermont, whose license was suspended following prior driving-related convictions. Warrants for him were issued in Vermont and Massachusetts.

They said McAllister fled in a silver Mercedes after he was pulled over in Brattleboro, Vermont, on Wednesday morning. The car was spotted about 25 miles northeast in Walpole, New Hampshire, traveling at more than 100 miles an hour.

The car collided with another vehicle in Walpole. Police said McAllister got out and fled, and the lockdown started. Several hours later, the lockdown was lifted; police believe McAllister returned to Vermont.