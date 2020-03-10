Police arrest 16-year-old in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

PHOENIX (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at a home where about a half-dozen juveniles gathered when no adult was present, Phoenix police said Tuesday.

Detectives learned that the 16-year-old had taken a gun to the residence where the shooting occurred Modday and he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and weapons violations, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a Police Department spokeswoman.

The 16-year-old's identity was not released but Fortune identified the 14-year-old, who died at a hospital, as Darric Appleton.

No additional information was provided on circumstances of the shooting.

Police continued to identify the incident, Fortune said.