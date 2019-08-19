Police: Woman tried to smother husband at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 60-year-old woman is accused of trying to smother her husband with a pillow as he lay in a hospital bed in Tennessee.

Citing arrest records, news outlets report Barbara Jones was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted criminal homicide. She's set to appear in court Wednesday.

Court documents a witness heard a scream from inside a room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and entered to find Jones removing the pillow from her husband's face.

The husband told the witness that Jones had "tried to smother me to death," putting all of her bodyweight on the pillow and knocking the nurse call button out of his hand. He told officers that Jones had been drinking.

It's unclear why he's been in the hospital.