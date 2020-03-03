Police: Woman seriously injured in stabbing on public bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina detained a woman accused of stabbing a fellow passenger on a public bus Monday evening, police said.

The female victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following the attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed to news outlets. The women were riding the Charlotte Area Transit System just before 5 p.m. when the stabbing happened.

It's unclear whether the suspect has been formally charged. Neither woman's identity was disclosed, and police didn't say whether the two knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate.