Police: Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man was killed and his son critically injured.

Police say a tip Tuesday night resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Michelle Ann Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police Detective Seth Tyler said investigators located the suspect vehicle at Hagerman's residence.

Court records don't list an attorney for Hagerman who could comment on the allegations.

Police previously identified the man killed early Monday evening when crossing a street as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin and said his 12-year-old son was in extremely critical condition.