Police: Water tank wall collapses on worker, killing him

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man who was trapped under part of a water tank he was working to disassemble in western Pennsylvania.

State police in Mercer County say 31-year-old Zachary Jock of Bad Axe, Michigan, was part of a company hired to disassemble the 100-foot tank in New Wilmington Township.

Police said that during the disassembly process, a piece of the tank's metal wall collapsed on Jock at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping him. He was taken to UPMC Jameson, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating but have classified the case an accidental death.