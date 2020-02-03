https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Police-Vegas-death-may-be-tied-to-Super-Bowl-15025200.php
Police: Vegas death may be tied to Super Bowl party stabbing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area police say the victim of a fatal shooting may have been involved in a stabbing at a Super Bowl party.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he believes a person who was fatally shot Sunday had been involved in a stabbing at a nearby party being held in the parking lot outside a barber shop.
The person who was stabbed was at a hospital and had injuries that were not life-threatening, Spencer said.
The identity of the person who was fatally shot has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
