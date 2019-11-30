Police: Truck carrying packages crashes, catches fire

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating how a tractor-trailer carrying boxes and other goods crashed and caught fire on Interstate 81.

Police said they responded early Saturday to a call that a truck contracted by UPS hit a guardrail and overturned in Wythe County.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. Police said fire crews spent much of Saturday morning putting out recurring fires within the trailer.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.