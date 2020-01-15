Police: Swastika painted on Jewish temple steps in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a Jewish temple in Lincoln as a hate crime.

A passerby reported Wednesday morning that epithets had been painted on the front steps of the South Street Temple, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. A responding officer also discovered a swastika drawn in orange paint on the building's front steps.

Officer Erin Spilker said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime and that no other places of worship had reported similar incidents.

Police are asking anyone near the temple whose property was vandalized by orange paint to make a report. Those with information about the temple vandalism are urged to call police or Lincoln Crimestoppers.