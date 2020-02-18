Police: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Tempe now in custody

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian and injured a man has been arrested.

They say 36-year-old Clyde Thatcher has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of several charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run causing death.

Police say impairment was a factor in Sunday morning’s fatal crash but excessive speed was not.

The case remains under investigation.

They say 42-year-old Kelly Maeve Scott died from her injuries at a hospital while 41-year-old Steven McDonald suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

An on-duty police officer located the truck three miles away from the crash scene.

Police then conducted a traffic stop and arrested Thatcher.

It was unclear Tuesday if Thatcher has a lawyer yet.