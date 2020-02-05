Police: Street shooting in Philadelphia leaves 3 men wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia left three men wounded early Wednesday, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police officers responding to numerous reports of shots fired found the three victims around 12:30 a.m. Two people were seen running from the scene, but police said it was unclear if they were involved in the shooting or innocent bystanders who were trying to escape the gunfire.

Two of the wounded men — ages 28 and 29 — were hospitalized in stable condition, while a 30-year-old man was in critical condition. But their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed,

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrest shave been made.

