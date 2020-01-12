Police: Shots fired into Fort Wayne home wound boy, 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.

The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.

A doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening, police added.

A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests were been made.