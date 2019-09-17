Police: Scorned girlfriend scorches ex-boyfriend's home

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a woman admitted to setting her ex-boyfriend's house on fire the day after he broke up with her.

News outlets report 33-year-old Ashlee Mack was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid says the man broke up with Mack earlier this year. Reid says Mack broke into the man's home the next day, doused his belongings in gasoline and set everything on fire.

Reid says no one was injured but the house was a total loss.

Reid says police were working the case for months until Mack admitted to starting the blaze. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment.