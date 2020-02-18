Police: Person with $750K worth of meth arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officers have arrested a person who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine meant for distribution in the Portland metropolitan area, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Tuesday that officers with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit made the arrest last week after a police dog and officer located about 33 pounds of the drug.

Police say the meth was an estimated 300,000 dosage units valued at over $750,000.

No further details were released because police say the investigation is continuing.