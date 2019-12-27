Police: Officers followed policy during teen arrest, threats

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have said in an investigation report that two police officers followed department policies and procedures when they arrested a 14-year-old boy in a YMCA center, shoved a center director and threatened to use a stun gun on another teenager.

The police chief and city manager announced that the use of profanity by one officer during the September arrest violated Kirkland Police Department policy, the Seattle Times reported Thursday.

The officer received verbal counseling and the incident is documented in his file, Lt. Rob Saloum said.

The investigation also found the second officer failed to correctly assist the first officer during the arrest, police said.

Neither officer could be reached for comment Thursday.

The two police officers were not motivated by race, the report said. The officers are white, and the teenagers and program director are black.

They are troubled and disappointed by the investigation results and plan to collaborate with the city to try to further improve relationships between police and community youth, YMCA officials said.

The officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting suspected trespassing, vandalism and theft allegedly involving a group of teenagers, authorities said.