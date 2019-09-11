Police: Officer shoots, wounds, armed man

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say an officer fired a shot at an armed man, wounding him.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the man was taken to a hospital for surgery after he was shot in the torso. He says a firearm was recovered at the scene in the southwest Ohio city's Avondale neighborhood.

No officers were reported injured in the Wednesday shooting.

Isaac said the investigation was in early stages Wednesday afternoon and that city authorities will provide more information Thursday.