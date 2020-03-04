Police: North Carolina child shot while sleeping in home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded after someone fired a shot into his home, striking him as he slept in his bed, police said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident occurred at a home north of Inetrstate 485, The Charlotte Observer reported. The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was being treated after he was hit in his shoulder, police said.

Police Maj. Allan Rutledge said the child’s home was likely targeted in the shooting, and investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

According to a police report, there were six adults and five children between the ages of 2 and 7 inside the home.

Part of the home and a car were also damaged by a bullets, the report said.