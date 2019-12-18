Police: Motorist, 90, crashes into buggy, continues home

MARLETTE, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan’s Thumb region say a 90-year-old motorist crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in broad daylight and then continued home without stopping.

Michigan State Police said Monday afternoon’s hit-and-run crash in Sanilac County’s Marlette Township left the sole occupant of the Amish buggy with minor injuries.

The impact separated the buggy from its wheels and caused the horse to tumble off the roadway before it got up and ran along the road, pulling the buggy’s frame behind it.

Troopers recovered debris at the crash scene indicating that the vehicle which hit the buggy was a red Ford Fusion with damage to its front passenger side.

Police said the elderly motorist called their insurance company to make a claim and was told to contact police. The hit-and-run suspect then contacted Marlette police, The Bay City Times reported.

State police said an employee of the insurance company also called Sanilac County Central Dispatch, stating that the suspect had said they had hit something Monday afternoon.

A trooper visited the suspect’s residence and matched the car with parts recovered at the crash scene. The suspect told the trooper they had struck something, stopped the vehicle and got out to assess the damage, but could not find what caused the collision and continued home.

The case is under review by the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office.