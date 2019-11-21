Police: Man who stabbed train passenger had left hospital

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train walked away from a hospital but was not necessarily a threat to others.

Bay Area Rapid Transit interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez said Wednesday that a barefoot Jermaine Brim walked away from San Leandro Hospital, which listed him in its records as a “missing person at risk” before he allegedly fatally stabbed 49-year-old Oliver Williams on a train Tuesday.

Alvarez didn’t say when Brim left the hospital.

BART spokesman Christopher Filippi says a person can be listed as “at risk” because they were the victim of a crime, need medical attention, have no history of running away or are mentally impaired.

Police say Williams tried to stop Brim from stealing another passenger’s shoes.