Police: Man who hit head on ground after violent shove dies

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating the death of a homeless man they say hit his head on the ground after a violent shove during an argument.

Stamford police say they responded to a "tumultuous scene" at about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and found a man down on the sidewalk going in and out of consciousness and surrounded by several people.

Police tell the Stamford Advocate that the man, 43-year-old Leobardo Quintero, was taken to the hospital and declared brain dead. He was taken off life support on Tuesday.

The medical examiner ruled that Quintero died of a blunt impact injury to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

Investigators are looking for the person who pushed Quintero.

His death was the city's third homicide of the year.

